The Present's Jacqueline McKenzie on Running Around the Theater in Her Underwear, the Best Way to Drink Vodka & More

Age: "I'm 22. Can I do another one? 32. No, one more. I'm 100 and dead. Ha!"



Hometown: Sydney, Australia



Current Role: Jacqueline McKenzie is making her Broadway debut in The Present as Sophia, a married woman whose affection for an old flame ignites during a birthday celebration weekend.



Stage & Screen Cred: McKenzie made her New York stage debut in The White Devil at BAM; she also appeared in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui opposite Al Pacino. Her additional stage credits include Orlando, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Saint Joan and Hamlet. On screen, McKenzie is best known for her role as Diana Skouris on The 4400. She has also appeared on screen in Deep Blue Sea, The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Romper Stomper, Angel Baby and The Water Diviner.







