 

Odds & Ends: Tony Yazbeck Joins Caissie Levy at Carnegie Hall, Honeymoon in Vegas Heads to London & More

News By Ryan McPhee February 1, 2017 - 4:53PM
'Honeymoon in Vegas' will play the London Palladium on March 12.

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Tony Yazbeck Heads to Carnegie Hall
Caissie Levy has a new leading man at Carnegie Hall. The Broadway alum will be joined by Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck for the New York Pops’ Life is a Cabaret: The Songs of Kander and Ebb on March 10. Yazbeck steps in for the previously announced Joshua Henry, who is embarking on the national tour of Hamilton that same day.

Honeymoon in Vegas Gets U.K. Premiere
A whole bunch of Elvises (Elvii?) are about to skydive into London. Jason Robert Brown’s Honeymoon in Vegas will receive its U.K. premiere at the London Palladium for a one-night-only concert on March 12. Brown himself will conduct the 30-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra for the concert staging, which will feature a handful of West End favorites to be announced.

Sleepless in Seattle Postpones Musical Premiere
The previously reported Sleepless in Seattle musical has hit the snooze button. The musical adaptation of the 1993 film, which was set to premiere at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in the U.K. on April 1, has announced that it is delaying its run due to “an illness within the producer’s family and overwhelming unexpected circumstances.” The musical, featuring music by Robert Scott, lyrics by Brendan Cull and a book by Michael Burdett, is expected to announce a new timeline next year.

Frank Langella to Star in Lapham Rising Movie
Frank Langella, who won his fourth Tony Award last year for The Father, has been tapped to star in a film adaptation of Lapham Rising. Deadline reports that the movie, based on the bestselling novel by Roger Robsenblatt, is scheduled to begin shooting this spring. Charlie Kessler will direct the film, which follows a retired writer whose quiet life in the Hamptons is uprooted when a multimillionaire begins construction on a mansion across the street.

