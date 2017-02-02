Date Set for 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards; Off-Broadway Ceremony to Honor William Ivey Long, Lynn Nottage & More

The date is now set for the 32nd annual Lucille Lortel Awards. The ceremony, which honors the best of off-Broadway, will be held on May 7 at the NYU Skirball Center. Nominations will be announced for the 19 competitive categories—including, for the first time, Outstanding Projection Design—on April 4.



The Off-Broadway League will also honor three theater luminaries at this year’s ceremony. Tony-winning costume designer William Ivey Long will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Pulitzer Prize-winning Lynn Nottage will be inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk outside the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Roundabout veteran Harold Wolpert will receive the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award.



Long has won Tonys for his costume work on Nine, Crazy For You, The Producers, Hairspray, Grey Gardens and Cinderella. His designs can currently be seen in A Bronx Tale. Nottage won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Ruined; she will make her Broadway playwriting debut this spring with Sweat. Wolpert recently concluded his 11-year tenure as Managing Director of the Roundabout Theatre Company.