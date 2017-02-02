 

Check Out the Poster for Aaron Tveit’s New Movie Created Equal from Sister Act 2 Director Bill Duke

February 2, 2017
'Created Equal'
Aaron Tveit plays a lawyer who takes on the Catholic Church.

Hallelujah! Aaron Tveit is in a new movie. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner is starring in the film adaptation of Created Equal, based on the novel by R.A. Brown. Check out the dramatic poster, which also features Lou Diamond Phillips, Edy Ganem and Gregory Alan Williams.

The movie, helmed by Sister Act 2 director Bill Duke, centers on the legal battle that ensues when a woman fights to become a priest in the Catholic Church. Tveit plays Thomas Patrick O’Reilly, the lawyer she hires to take on the Archdiocese of New Orleans for gender discrimination. No word yet on a release date.

The stage favorite hasn’t appeared on Broadway since 2011’s Catch Me If You Can, but he’s had plenty of screen time since then, including BrainDead, Graceland and Undrafted. That doesn’t mean he’s abandoned musical theater: he also appeared in Les Miserables and Grease: Live!, and is still known to sing a show tune every now and then.

Tveit is no stranger to the clergy; his brother Jon is a priest in Yonkers, New York. Here he is with the rest of the family at Aaron’s concert at Irving Plaza last year.

