 

Big Brother Is Watching! Stage Version of George Orwell's 1984 Heading to Broadway

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 2, 2017 - 6:52PM
Big Brother Is Watching! Stage Version of George Orwell's 1984 Heading to Broadway
Andrew Gower in the London production of '1984'
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
'1984' will open on June 22 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

Big Brother is coming to Broadway. The 2017-2018 Broadway season will kick off with the London production of 1984. Adapted from George Orwell's chilling 1949 novel, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan's stage version is set to begin performances at the Hudson Theatre on June 22.

Following the 2016 election, the novel 1984 has recently skyrocketed on bestseller lists. The story is set in a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed by a totalitarian government. There have been two film versions of the novel: one in 1956 that starred Edmond O'Brien and Michael Redgrave another in the year 1984 that starred John Hurt and Richard Burton. This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London. The stage adaptation has had four lauded runs in the U.K. Scott Rudin and Sonia Friedman will produce the Broadway transfer.

The creative team for the Broadway production consists of scenic and costume designer Chloe Lamford, sound designer Chloe Gibbons, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Tom Gibbons and video designer Tim Reid.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Sunday in the Park with George, which begins performances at the newly refurbished Hudson Theatre on February 11, is scheduled to run through April 23. 

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets