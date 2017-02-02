Big Brother Is Watching! Stage Version of George Orwell's 1984 Heading to Broadway

Big Brother is coming to Broadway. The 2017-2018 Broadway season will kick off with the London production of 1984. Adapted from George Orwell's chilling 1949 novel, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan's stage version is set to begin performances at the Hudson Theatre on June 22.



Following the 2016 election, the novel 1984 has recently skyrocketed on bestseller lists. The story is set in a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed by a totalitarian government. There have been two film versions of the novel: one in 1956 that starred Edmond O'Brien and Michael Redgrave another in the year 1984 that starred John Hurt and Richard Burton. This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London. The stage adaptation has had four lauded runs in the U.K. Scott Rudin and Sonia Friedman will produce the Broadway transfer.



The creative team for the Broadway production consists of scenic and costume designer Chloe Lamford, sound designer Chloe Gibbons, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Tom Gibbons and video designer Tim Reid.



Casting will be announced at a later date.



Sunday in the Park with George, which begins performances at the newly refurbished Hudson Theatre on February 11, is scheduled to run through April 23.