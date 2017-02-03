Exclusive! Watch Bandstand's Laura Osnes & Corey Cott Bring the Swing in Broadway Commercial

Strike up the band! Broadway favorites Laura Osnes and Corey Cott are poised to star in Bandstand, the musical about a young war widow and a singer/songwriter who leads a band of mismatched fellow vets to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand transports audiences to the smoke-filled, swing-fueled nightclubs of 1945. Want to get an exclusive first look inside Bandstand's world? Check out the exclusive video and gorgeous hot shots of the cast below, and be sure to catch Bandstand at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Performances begin on March 31.











