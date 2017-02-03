See Tony Winner Glenn Close Get Ready for Her Stagedoor Close-Up after Sunset Boulevard's First Performance

It's official: Glenn Close is back on Broadway as Sunset Boulevard's greatest star of all! The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical began performances at the Palace Theatre on February 2, and Broadway.com was on hand to snap an exclusive pic of Close at the stage door. She will reprise her Tony-winning performance as faded star Norma Desmond in the production through May 28; opening night is slated for February 9. Take a look at Close exits the stage door (rocking shades, obvs) and greets her fans, and then be sure to catch her in the iconic role at the Palace Theatre!





