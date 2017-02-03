The Americans' Alison Wright Joins the Broadway Cast of Lynn Nottage's Sweat

Alison Wright is joining the cast of Sweat on Broadway. Wright, who is known for her role on FX’s The Americans, will play Jessie, a part played in the Public Theater off-Broadway run of the play by Miriam Shor. The Broadway transfer of the Lynn Nottage drama, directed by Kate Whoriskey, will begin performances at Studio 54 on March 4 with opening night is set for March 26.



In addition to her role as FBI secretary Martha Hanson on four seasons The Americans, Wright will be a series regular in the network’s new anthology series Feud: Bette and Joan from Ryan Murphy premiering March 5. Her other screen credits include Sneaky Pete, Confirmation and The Accountant. She has appeared off-Broadway in Marie & Bruce and Rafta Rafta.



Sweat follows a group of friends and co-workers on the line of a factory floor. Amidst a series of layoffs, the once-amicable colleagues find themselves pitted against each other and question their trust as they fight to keep their jobs.



Wright joins a cast that features Johanna Day, Carlo Alban, James Colby, Khris Davis, John Earl Jelks, Will Pullen, Lance Coadie Williams and Michelle Wilson.