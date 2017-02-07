Joe Mantello, Sally Field & More Start Broadway Previews in The Glass Menagerie

Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie returns to the Broadway stage on February 7 at the Belasco Theatre. Tony-winning director and performer Joe Mantello returns to the Great White Way along with Emmy and Academy Award winner Sally Field. Broadway alum, Emmy nominee and La La Land hunk Finn Wittrock and newcomer Madison Ferris round out the cast. The Sam Gold-directed revival will officially open on March 9.



The Glass Menagerie marks Mantello's return to the Broadway stage as a performer. As an actor, Mantello’s credits include The Normal Heart on stage and screen (he picked up both Tony and Emmy nods) and his Tony-nommed turn in Angels in America. He earned a 2016 Tony nomination for directing The Humans and also helmed the 2016 revival of Blackbird. He won previously for directing Assassins and Take Me Out.



Field won Oscars for Places in the Heart and Norma Rae; she was also nominated in 2013 for Lincoln. She has won Emmys for her leading roles in Sybil and Brothers & Sisters and for her guest spot on ER. The actress made her Broadway debut in 2002 in The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?



Wittrock made his Broadway debut as Happy in the 2012 revival of Death of a Salesman. In addition to American Horror Story, he has since appeared on screen in The Normal Heart, The Big Short, Noah and Winter’s Tale. Ferris’ previous stage credits include The Winter’s Tale and Three Sisters at Muhlenberg College.



The Glass Menagerie tells the story of a St. Louis family struggling to cope with the harsh realities of the Great Depression and the bitter memories that haunt them. It premiered on Broadway in 1945 and has since been revived six times. The most recent revival, in 2013, featured Cherry Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto and Brian J. Smith.