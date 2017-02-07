 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

It's a Masterpiece! Watch Sunday in the Park with George's Jake Gyllenhaal Perform 'Finishing the Hat'

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan February 7, 2017 - 12:31PM
Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Sunday in the Park with George' at City Center
(Photo: Stephanie Berger)

'Sunday in the Park with George' will begin performances on February 11.

Sunday in the Park with George's Broadway transfer was a welcome announcement for those who missed Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford's lauded performance at City Center (all right, and for those who just have to see it again). Performances are scheduled to begin at the brand new Hudson Theatre on February 11, and opening night is set for February 23. For those counting down the minutes to see Gyllenhaal sing one of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved scores, we've got a sneak peek. Emmy-winning director Cary Joji Fukunaga directed and created the video below of Gyllenhaal singing Sondheim's iconic "Finishing the Hat" at the Hudson Theatre. As Broadway.com exclusively reported, the production will not be involved in the 2017 Tony race; however, Gyllenhaal's performance is certainly a masterpiece to behold. See for yourself below, and be sure to catch Sunday in the Park with George at the Hudson Theatre through April 23!

