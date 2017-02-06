Tony Nominee Reg Rogers & More Complete the Cast of Broadway's Present Laughter

Reg Rogers and more have joined the starry lineup of the upcoming revival of Noël Coward’s Present Laughter. Performances will begin on March 10, 2017 at Broadway's St. James Theatre; opening night is scheduled for April 5. Moritz von Stuelpnagel will direct the classic comedy, which will star Oscar and Tony winner Kevin Kline, as well as stage and screen favorites Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton and Kristine Nielsen.



Rogers is set to play Morris Dixon. He received a Tony nomination for his performance in Holiday. His other Broadway credits include You Can't Take It With You, The Big Knife, A Free Man of Color, The Royal Family, Proposals and The Molière Comedies.



War Horse's Bhavesh Patel and The Wolves standout Tedra Millan also join the cast as Roland Maule and Daphne Stillington, respectively. The roster will also feature Obie Award winner Peter Francis James (The Maids) as Henry Lyppiatt, Matt Bittner (Much Ado About Nothing) as Fred, Ellen Harvey (The Phantom of the Opera) as Miss Erikson and Sandra Shipley (The Importance of Being Earnest) as Lady Saltburn, with Kelley Curran ('Tis Pity She's a Whore), Rachel Pickup (The Explorers Club), James Riordan (Jerusalem) and David L. Townsend (The Library).



Coward’s comedy, which first premiered on Broadway in 1946, follows Garry Essendine, a self-indulgent actor who receives a visit from a young admirer, initiating a parade of intruders and interruptions, including his ex-wife, his manager and an aspiring playwright. The limited engagement will run through July 2.



The revival will feature set design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Justin Townsend and sound design by Fitz Patton.