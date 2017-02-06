Chicago Star Mel B on Judging Talent, the Joy of Playing 'Psycho Spice' & Watching Her Fans Grow Up

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Mel B chats about the joys of returning to Broadway in Chicago, the Spice Girls group text and her "no filter" style of judging America's Got Talent.
Chicago - Broadway
This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
