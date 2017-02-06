 

Broadway Grosses: Hamilton Surpasses $3 Million Again, Claiming the Top Spot

News By Ryan McPhee February 6, 2017 - 4:43PM
Javier Muñoz and the cast of 'Hamilton'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
'Hamilton' surpassed $3 million for the fourth time.

The show is non-stop. Hamilton reigned supreme at the box office once again, managing to gross over $3 million in eight performances. This is the fourth time the Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical has hit this milestone, following Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks last year. Trailing behind were four perennial favorites: The Lion King, Wicked, Aladdin and The Book of Mormon. Meanwhile, On Your Feet! saw a dip in numbers, appearing in the bottom five by both gross and capacity. The high-energy Gloria Estefan bio-musical will have to get people on their feet and into their seats to keep making it happen past the winter months.

Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 5:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,214,897)
2. The Lion King ($1,546,352)
3. Wicked ($1,464,623)
4. Aladdin ($1,213,760)
5. The Book of Mormon ($1,175,799)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Paramour ($662,145)*
4. On Your Feet! ($621,130)
3. Chicago ($520,665)
2. Jitney ($359,222)
1. In Transit ($291,283)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.77%)
2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.45%)
3. The Book of Mormon (100.54%)
4. Wicked (99.11%)
5. Aladdin (97.76%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Present (72.12%)
4. School of Rock (71.03%)
3. The Phantom of the Opera (69.93%)
2. Paramour (68.62%)*
1. On Your Feet! (57.23%)

*Number based on seven regular performances

Source: The Broadway League

