Odds & Ends: John Mulaney & Nick Kroll's Cockroaches, Sam Rockwell's New Film with Lily Rabe & More

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.
Don't Raid the Oh, Hello Stars
Move over, Lea Michele the Goat. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, who wrapped up their Broadway debuts in Oh, Hello last month, are the latest to receive the honor of having two Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches to be named in their honor at the Bronx Zoo. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the success of your recent Broadway run than having two cockroaches named after you. Congratulations?
Woke up to this letter. Thanks Wildlife Conservation Society and Bronx Zoo! No matter what happens @nickkroll and I will survive as Roaches. pic.twitter.com/nx4d7oSGi1— John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2017
Sam Rockwell Joins Lily Rabe Film
Broadway alum Sam Rockwell will star in the dramedy We’re Just Married, joining the previously announced Lily Rabe and Chris Messina, Variety reports. The Rodrigo Garcio-helmed project was first announced in 2012. Rabe’s father, Tony winner David Rabe, has penned the script. The movie is set in the 1970s and follows a tempestuous love triangle between a couple in a dwindling marriage and their neighbor. No word yet on a production timeline or release.
Tony Awards Win Directors Guild Award
While the 2017 Tony Awards are just four months away (not that we’re counting), last year’s ceremony just received a special honor. Glenn Weiss and his directing team have won a Directors Guild Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports-Specials. This marks his seventh win for the Tonys, having won previously in 2007, 2010, 2011 2012, 2013 and 2015. Catch Weiss’ work once more at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11.