Odds & Ends: John Mulaney & Nick Kroll's Cockroaches, Sam Rockwell's New Film with Lily Rabe & More

Don't Raid the Oh, Hello Stars

Move over, Lea Michele the Goat. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, who wrapped up their Broadway debuts in Oh, Hello last month, are the latest to receive the honor of having two Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches to be named in their honor at the Bronx Zoo. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the success of your recent Broadway run than having two cockroaches named after you. Congratulations?

Woke up to this letter. Thanks Wildlife Conservation Society and Bronx Zoo! No matter what happens @nickkroll and I will survive as Roaches. pic.twitter.com/nx4d7oSGi1 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2017