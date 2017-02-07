 

Come From Away Nabs 14 Helen Hayes Award Nominations Prior to Broadway Bow

News By Ryan McPhee February 7, 2017 - 10:58AM
The cast of 'Come From Away'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

'Come From Away' begins Broadway performances on February 18.

Come From Away has reason to celebrate before it even arrives in New York. The new musical received 14 Helen Hayes Award nominations for its out-of-town tryout at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. The Broadway production will begin performances on February 18 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where it is set to open on March 12.

The D.C. production picked up a nod for Outstanding Production, as well as for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks and Chad Kimball, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for Jenn Colella, Kendra Kassebaum, Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren, Outstanding Direction for Christopher Ashley, Outstanding Choreography for Kelly Devine, Outstanding Musical Direction for Ian Eisendrath, Outstanding Sound Design for Gareth Owen and Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical.

With a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away follows what happened on September 11, 2001, when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town. The musical has also played engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre and Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Hatch, Hicks, Kimball, Colella, Kassebaum, Smith and Wieren will all reprise their performances in the Broadway production. Rounding out the cast will be Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, Susan Dunstan, Tamika Lawrence and Tony LePage.

The Helen Hayes Awards will be presented at a gala event on May 15. Click here for a full list of nominations.

