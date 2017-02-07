Complete Cast Set for Paula Vogel's Indecent on Broadway, Including Stars of Off-Broadway Premiere

The cast is now set for the Broadway premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s Indecent. The entire off-Broadway company will reprise their performances from last year’s New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre. Previews will begin at the Cort Theatre on April 4 prior to an official opening on April 18.



Returning from the off-Broadway run are Katrina Lenk (Once), Mimi Lieber (Act One), Max Gordon Moore (Relatively Speaking), Tom Nelis (The Visit), Steven Rattazzi (The Fourth Sister), Richard Topol (Fish in the Dark) and Adina Verson (Him).



Joining the seven for the play’s Broadway bow will be Ben Cherry (Fiddler on the Roof), Andrea Goss (Cabaret) and Eleanor Reissa (God of Vengeance, the inciting play that inspired Indecent, at New Yiddish Rep).



Indecent, co-created by Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman, explores the impact of the 1923 play God of Vengeance. Sholem Asch's controversial work has since divided audiences, with some considering it an important piece of Jewish culture and others viewing it as libel. The production features music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva.