Sierra Boggess, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Javier Muñoz & More Set for Broadway Backwards

What a lineup! Sierra Boggess (School of Rock), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) and many more have joined the roster for this year's Broadway Backwards. As announced, the annual benefit, which showcases Broadway favorites offering gender-bending takes on their favorite tunes, is set for March 13 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, currently the home of Kinky Boots.



Also joining the roster will be Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Rannells (Falsettos), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kathleen Turner (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), John Glover (The Cherry Orchard), Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet), Bobby Steggert (Big Fish) and Rachel York (Disaster!). More special guests will be announced later this month. Performers are subject to change.



Directed by Robert Bartley, the show will feature music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music direction by Laura Bergquist and choreography from Bartley, Christopher Rice and Adam Roberts. Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will benefit Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center.