Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo Will Sing at the Grammys, You Can Sing on the Cast Recording for The Great Comet & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Cynthia Erivo Joins John Legend for Grammys Performance

After delivering an earth-shattering performance that led to this stoic standing ovation from Aaron Tveit at the Tony Awards, Cynthia Erivo is taking on the Grammys. The Tony-winning star, who wrapped up her Broadway debut in The Color Purple earlier this year, will team up with John Legend to sing during the In Memoriam segment at this year’s ceremony. The two are set to sing an arrangement of the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” according to the Associated Press. You can catch the two pay tribute to those we’ve lost during the February 12 ceremony, hosted by James Corden. The cast recording for the Erivo-led The Color Purple is also up for this year’s award for Best Musical Theater Album.



Sing on the Great Comet Cast Recording

If it’s your dream to play an egg shaker on an original Broadway cast recording, here’s your chance. Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is heading to the studio for their forthcoming cast album on February 13, and they’re looking for fans to provide percussion on “Balaga” and be a part of the chorus on “Goodbye My Gypsy Lovers” and parts of “The Duel.” No formal training required. To sign up for a chance to be a part of the festivities, fill out the form here.



Rajiv Joseph Wins Horton Foote Award

Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph will receive this year’s Horton Foote Playwriting Award from the Dramatists Guild of America. He will be presented with the honor—which comes with a $25,000 grant—at a ceremony on February 27. Joseph’s play Guards at the Taj premiered at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2015 and won Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play. His additional works include Pulitzer Prize finalist Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo as well as Mr. Wolf, The Lake Effect and Huck and Holden. This year’s finalists were Clare Barron and Cori Thomas.



Jonathan Larson Grant Recipients Announced

In more writers’ honors, the American Theatre Wing has announced six emerging musical theater writers as recipients of the 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant. Ben Bonnema and Michael R. Jackson, as well as two teams of collaborators: Maggie-Kate Coleman and Erato A. Kremmyda and Ty Defoe and Tidtaya Sinutoke, will each receive a grant of $10,000 at a private event on March 6. Past recipients have included Dear Evan Hansen team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Next to Normal Pulitzer winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and The Great Comet’s Dave Malloy.