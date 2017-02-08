 

Bill Rosenfield's 46 Beacon Poised for West End Debut

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 8, 2017 - 11:06AM
Performances will begin on April 5.

Bill Rosenfield's 46 Beacon is set to make its West End debut. The production, a 1970s-set play about coming of age and coming out, is scheduled to begin performances on April 5 at Trafalgar Studios 2. Directed by Alexander Lass, the memory play is set to open on April 10.

46 Beacon focuses on Alan and Robert, who spend a July evening in a Boston hotel hoping for a connection, be it emotional or physical. The play ran at London's Hope Theatre in October 2015.

Rosenfield’s other plays include True Fans, Sunshine and Shadow, Let Me and Bridal Terrorism. His highly acclaimed adaptation of Frank Loesser’s The Most Happy Fella, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicolaw, was produced as part of the City Center Encores! series in 2014. Prior to turning his attention to playwriting, Rosenfield had a career in the recording industry as the executive producer of over 65 original cast recordings, beginning with the original production of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins; he garnered over 30 Grammy nominations in the process. For the past six years, he has written the Drama Desk Awards ceremony. Among the awards he has received are two Drama Desk Awards, a SDC Foundation Governor’s Award and a Richard Rodgers Award.

The limited engagement is scheduled to run through April 29. Full casting and further creative details for 46 Beacon will be announced at a later date.

