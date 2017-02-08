Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, Directed by Sam Mendes, Will Transfer to the West End

The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth’s latest play, will transfer to the West End this year. Performances will run from June 20 through October 7 at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is set to open on June 29. The Sam Mendes-directed production will premiere in an already sold-out engagement at the Royal Court Theatre beginning on April 24.



The cast of 38 will be led by Paddy Considine (Miss You Already), Laura Donnelly (Butterworth’s The River) and Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One); all three will first star in the Royal Court engagement.



The West End company will also include Bríd Brennan, Turlough Convery, Fra Fee, Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Gerard Horan, Carla Langley, Des McAleer, Conor MacNeill, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Eugene O’Hare and Niall Wright. The full cast, which will include 12 children and one baby, will be announced at a later date.



The play takes place in the early ‘80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and the celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.



Butterworth’s plays include The River and Jerusalem, both of which transferred to Broadway following their Royal Court premieres. The Ferryman will feature sets and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and original music and sound design by Nick Powell.