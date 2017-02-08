 

Lucky Seven! Broadway.com Named #1 Theater Source in Broadway League Report for the Seventh Year in a Row

News By Broadway.com Staff February 8, 2017 - 1:37PM
Lucky Seven! Broadway.com Named #1 Theater Source in Broadway League Report for the Seventh Year in a Row
Click, boom!

For the seventh year in a row, Broadway.com is the number one source for theater fans to find out information about the Great White Way, according to an independent report by The Broadway League that analyzes the habits of theatergoers. Broadway.com outranks all other sources including television, newspapers and magazines and all the other theater-related websites.

Every year, the League surveys theatergoers to create an extensive report with the catchy title The Demographics of the Broadway Audience. In the just-released 2015-16 report, which was based on the completed questionnaires of 16,284 respondents, 37.4% (up 1.3% from last year) chose Broadway.com when asked the question “Where do you look for theater information?” The closest outlet behind us came in at 25.6%, Look below for the complete list.

Thank you for making us number one…again!

