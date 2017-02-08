 

Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Will Star in a Harriet Tubman Biopic

News By Ryan McPhee February 8, 2017 - 1:25PM
Cynthia Erivo photographed at The Skylark
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Erivo is also set to star in the upcoming movie 'Widows.'

Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to star in an upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic. Seith Mann will direct the film, which will feature a screenplay by Gregory Allen Howard, according to Deadline.

The film, titled Harriet, will explore the life of the famed black abolitionist and humanitarian who escaped slavery in the South, became a spy for the Union and paved the way for several others to be freed through the Underground Railroad. Plans for the project were first announced in May 2016.

Erivo received a Tony last year for her Broadway debut as Celie in The Color Purple, having first taken on the role at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory. Her additional stage credits include I Can’t Sing! and Sister Act in the U.K. She is also set to star opposite Viola Davis and Jitney’s André Holland in the Steve McQueen-helmed film Widows.

In October, Erivo sang “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”—an anthem that was first written to encourage resilience in the Union during the Civil War—at Stronger Together, a benefit for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign featuring members of the Broadway community. Take a look at an all-too-brief clip below.

