She Is Big! Sunset Boulevard, Starring Glenn Close, Extends

Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 14, 2017 - 11:59AM
Performances will now run through June 25.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard has extended its run. The Lonny Price-directed production, which stars Glenn Close, will now play through June 25 at the Palace Theatre, instead of the previously announced May 28.

Close received the 1995 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Norma Desmond. In addition to Close, Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson reprise their performances from the recent English National Opera engagement. Rounding out the company are Nancy Anderson, Mackenzie Bell, Preston Truman Boyd, Barry Busby, Britney Coleman, Julian Decker, Anissa Felix, Drew Foster, David Hess, Brittney Johnson, Katie Ladner, Stephanie Martignetti, Lauralyn McClelland, T. Oliver Reid, Lance Roberts, Stephanie Rothenberg, Graham Rowat, Paul Schoeffler, Andy Taylor, Sean Thompson, Matt Wall and Jim Walton. The semi-staged production features a 40-piece orchestra.

Based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film of the same name and featuring a score by Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Don Black, the show follows Norma Desmond, a faded silent film star who seduces Joe Gillis (Xavier), a struggling screenwriter, into working on the film she believes will put her back into the spotlight.

