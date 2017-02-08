Odds & Ends: Julie Andrews' Children's Series Looks Delightful, Brian d'Arcy James Has a Crime Series & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Julie Andrews Will Teach You About Art, Kids

There is no shame if you fully intend to watch this as a grown adult; we’re not here to judge. Julie’s Greenroom, stage and screen legend Julie Andrews’ Muppet-infused children’s series, is set to premiere on Netflix on March 17. The show will encourage kids to celebrate and participate in the performing arts. Take a look at the trailer below, which features appearances by loads of Broadway favorites, including Idina Menzel, The Great Comet’s Josh Groban, Tituss Burgess, Andrews’ bestie Carol Burnett and more.





Brian d'Arcy James Set for Unabomber Thriller

Brian d’Arcy James will appear in the upcoming Discovery Channel drama Manhunt: The UNABOMer, chronicling the hunt for American terrorist Ted Kacynski in the early ‘90s. According to Deadline, the Tony nominee will play Henry Murray, Kacyznski’s professor at Harvard who had his students participate in CIA-controlled experiments that are considered the ultimate root of Kacynski’s crimes. The series, which will also star Paul Bettany, Sam Worthington, Trieste Kelly Dunn and Elizabeth Reaser, will premiere later this year.



Tony Nominee Alec McCowen Dies at 91

Alec McCowen, a British actor who appeared on both the London and Broadway stage, died at the age of 91 on February 6. His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his nephew, Rev. Nigel Mumford. While most audiences knew him for his film roles, including James Bond’s weapons developer Q in Never Say Never Again, McCowen frequently starred on stage, including Tony-nominated turns in St. Mark’s Gospel, The Philanthropist and Hadrian VII. He last appeared on Broadway in the 1992 premiere of Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me.



Christian Borle Boards Arturo Ui Benefit Reading

Save the date! Tony winner Christian Borle will headline Woodshed Collective’s 20/20 Reading Series presentation of Bertolt Brecht’s The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. The benefit reading will take place on February 20 at Judson Memorial Church. Proceeds will go to the Southern Poverty Law Center. For more information and tickets, click here. It promises to be a decidedly different evening than what audiences can expect in his next Broadway stint: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.