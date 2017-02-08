 

Sunday in the Park With George - Broadway

Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal on Sondheim, The Art of Making Art & the Hudson Theatre

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 8, 2017 - 5:58PM
Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal on Sondheim, The Art of Making Art & the Hudson Theatre

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal talk about tackling two musical theater dream roles and re-opening the historic Hudson Theatre.

Watch the Video...

See Also:   On the Scene  |  Sunday in the Park With George
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets