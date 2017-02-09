Susan Stroman's New Young Frankenstein Production Sets West End Theater & Dates

Young Frankenstein officially has dates for a West End roll in the hay. The Mel Brooks musical will begin performances at London’s Garrick Theatre on September 28, with an official opening night set for October 10. As previously reported, the show will first play the Theatre Royal Newcastle from August 26 through September 9.



Susan Stroman, who directed and choreographed the original Broadway production in 2007, will return to helm the new staging. The musical is based on Brooks’ 1974 comedy that turned the classic Mary Shelley tale on its head. Brooks, who was recently announced to receive the BAFTA Fellowship, penned the score and co-wrote the book with Thomas Meehan.



Casting will be announced at a later date. The West End production will feature sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by William Ivey Long (who was also on the design team for the Broadway premiere), lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Gareth Owen.