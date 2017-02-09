Julius Caesar & A Midsummer Night's Dream Set for the Public Theater's 2017 Shakespeare in the Park Season

There may be a foot of snow in Manhattan, but it’s time to start thinking about the 2017 Shakespeare in the Park season. This summer, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis will helm a production of the Bard’s Julius Caesar; following that, Public Works founder Lear deBessonet will direct A Midsummer Night’s Dream.



Julius Caesar will run at the Delacorte Theatre from May 23 through June 18. This is only the second time the Ancient Rome-set tragedy has been staged at the Central Park venue; the first was in 2000. A Midsummer Night’s Dream will begin performances on July 11 and play through August 13. Casting for both productions will be announced at a later date.



“There is no difficulty in the world that Shakespeare can’t address,” Eustis said in a statement. “In our troubled times, the majesty of Julius Caesar and the joy of A Midsummer Night’s Dream are as necessary as beauty.”



The summer season will also include Hair to Hamilton, an all-star celebration of musicals developed at the Public. The gala event will take place on June 5 at the Delacorte.