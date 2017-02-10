Dear Evan Hansen's Laura Dreyfuss Shows Off Fan Gifts, Family Pics and the 'Jewel of Her Heart'

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Dear Evan Hansen's Laura Dreyfuss takes us into her dressing room at the Music Box Theatre to share her five fave backstage items.
Dear Evan Hansen - Broadway
The New York premiere of Pasek and Paul's new musical.
