 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.

Ready for Their Close-Up! See the Glam Opening Night Shots from Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Starring Glenn Close

Photos By Broadway.com Staff February 10, 2017 - 11:28AM
Ready for Their Close-Up! See the Glam Opening Night Shots from Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close & Andrew Lloyd Webber
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

It's as if we never said goodbye! Sunset Boulevard opened at the Palace Theatre on February 9, and the red carpet was chock full of Broadway royalty. Take a look at the pics from the glitzy opening!

