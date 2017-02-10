Alexandra Silber Enlists Santino Fontana & More for Book Celebration, Julia Murney Heads to Yale for Assassins & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Alexandra Silber Will Preview Her Fiddler Novel

Alexandra Silber will tease her upcoming novel After Anatevka at Symphony Space on March 28. At the event, Silber will read selections from the book, which will be released this summer and imagines Fiddler on the Roof’s Hodel as she searches for her fiancé following the events of the musical. The event will also feature a special introduction from lyricist Sheldon Harnick and a performance of eight songs inspired by the text. The roster set to perform the numbers includes Broadway favorites Santino Fontana, Ryan Silverman and Tony winner John Cullum.



Julia Murney, Lauren Molina & More Set for Yale Rep's Assassins

A handful of stage favorites will head to Connecticut this spring, because everybody’s got the right to be happy. Yale Repertory Theatre will present Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins from March 17 through April 8, and the cast will feature Julia Murney (Wicked) as Sara Jane Moore, Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages) as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme and Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting) as John Wilkes Booth. Also in the lineup are Stanley Bahorek, Stephen DeRosa, Lucas Dixon, Austin Durant, Dylan Frederick, P.J. Griffith, Richard R. Henry, Fred Inkley, Courtney Jamison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Brian Ray Norris, Sana “Prince” Sarr and Liz Wisan.



Full Cast Announced for The Hairy Ape with Bobby Cannavale

The cast is now set for Park Avenue Armory’s production of Eugene O’Neill’s The Hairy Ape. Joining Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (who will star as Yank) in the inventive staging by Richard Jones will be David Costabile as Paddy, Becky Ann Baker as Mildre’s Aunt and Catherine Combs as Mildred, as well as Chris Bannow, Tommy Bracco, Emmanuel Brown, Nic Bruder, Phil Hill, Cosmo Jarvis, Mark Junek, Henry Stram, Jamar Williams, Isadora Wolfe and Amos Wolff. Instead of a proscenium stage, the production will feature a conveyer belt set that will revolve around the audience. Performance will run from March 25 through April 22.



Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces New Season

The Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced its 2017 summer season. The lineup begins on the Main Sage with Jen Silverman’s The Roommate; the Mike Donahue staging will star Emmy winner S. Epatha Merkerson and Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek. Jessica Hecht and Priscilla Lopez will star in a new production of Sarah Ruhl’s The Clean House, directed by Rebecca Taichman. Lonny Price will helm Timothy Prager and Geoff Morrow’s new musical A Legendary Romance. On the Nikos stage, WTF will present four world premieres: Jason Kim’s The Model American, Harrison David Rivers’ Where Storms Are Born, Helley Feiffer’s Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow and Anna Ziegler’s Actually.