 

Amelie - Broadway

A captivating new musical, based on the French film of the same name.

Bonjour! Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat & the Cast of Amelie Prep for Broadway Bow

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan February 13, 2017 - 11:43AM
Phillipa Soo & Adam Chanler-Berat
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Performances begin on March 9.

Amélie is poised to start performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 9. Broadway.com caught up with stars Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat and more! Take a peek at the pics.

