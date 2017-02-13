J. Harrison Ghee Will Strut from the Road to Starring in Broadway's Kinky Boots

J. Harrison Ghee will make his Broadway debut this spring in Kinky Boots as he reprises his star turn as Lola from the Tony-winning musical’s national tour. Ghee will begin performances on March 6, taking over for Todrick Hall at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.



Prior to the national tour of Kinky Boots, Ghee appeared in The Color Purple tour.



The Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein-penned show is about a struggling shoe factory owner who works to turn his business around with help from a local drag queen. Together, the two become an unstoppable team and find that they have more in common than they could have imagined.



The current cast of Kinky Boots features Olivier nominee Killian Donnelly as Charlie Price, Taylor Louderman as Lauren, Marcus Neville as George, Shannon O’Boyle as Nicola and Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don.