 

When the Sun Goes Down! See Pics from Big River's Closing Performance at Encores!

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan February 13, 2017 - 11:54AM
Nicholas Barasch, Kyle Scatliffe & Charlie Franklin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Nicholas Barasch, Kyle Scatliffe and Charlie Franklin starred in the City Center Encores! production of Big River from February 8 through February 12. Take a look at the pics from the closing performance!

