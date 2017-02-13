 

Everybody - Off-Broadway

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody Extends Before Opening Night Off-Broadway

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 13, 2017 - 12:51PM
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
(Photo: Gregory Costanzo)

Performances will now run through March 19.

The world premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody has extended its off-Broadway run prior to opening night. The MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient's new play will now run through March 19 at the Pershing Square Signature Center's Irene Diamond Stage, instead of the previously announced March 12. Opening night is slated for February 21.

The production features Obie Award winners David Patrick Kelly, Marylouise Burke and Brooke Bloom. The cast also includes Jocelyn Bioh, Michael Braun, Louis Cancelmi, Lilyana Tiare Cornell, Lakisha Michelle May and Chris Perfetti.

Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria, which premiered last year at off-Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre, was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama. After his first play in 2010, Neighbors, he received the Helen Merrill Award in Playwriting and the Vineyard’s Paula Vogel Award. His additional works include Appropriate, An Octoroon and War.

Jacobs-Jenkins' second play in his Signature Theatre residency is a modern riff on the 15th-century morality play Everyman. In the play, Everybody—a character that is assigned via cast lottery at each performance—travels down a road toward life's greatest mystery.

