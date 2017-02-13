Olivier Winner Derren Brown to Star in Atlantic Theater Company's Derren Brown: Secret

Get ready to be spellbound! Two-time Olivier winner Derren Brown is set to star in the final production of Atlantic Theater Company's 2016-2017 season, Derren Brown: Secret. Brown created the show with longtime collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor. Nyman and O'Connor will also direct the production. Performances will begin on April 21 at ATC's Linda Gross Theater; opening night is scheduled for May 16.



Brown's TV show Derren Brown: Mind Control received immediate success after airing in 2000. His specials include Russian Roulette, Seance, The Heist, Hero at 30,000 Feet, How to Predict the Lottery and Apocalypse. His live shows Something Wicked This Way Comes and Svengali, have won him two Olivier Awards. He garnered the 2012 BAFTA for Best Entertainment for Derren Brown: The Experiments. He has also penned the books Derren Brown: Tricks of the Mind and Derren Brown: Confessions of a Conjuror, which have sold over 700,000 copies worldwide.



Derren Brown: Secret transports audiences into the startling world of mind-reading, suggestion and psychological illusion. This theatrical experience challenges audiences to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide their lives.



The limited engagement is slated to run through June 4.