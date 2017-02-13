 

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks EGOT Dreams, Mary Poppins & Why His Dad Never Lets Him Skip 'I Will Survive'

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan February 13, 2017 - 3:55PM
Lin-Manuel Miranda
'My dad says, 'You were conceived to that song in 1979!''

Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is back in the States! The recent Oscar nominee stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 13 to discuss the possibility of EGOT-ing at the Oscars on February 26, what it's been like filming Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt and his parents' (ahem) special relationship to Gloria Gaynor's disco hit "I Will Survive." Let's just say we feel a lot closer to the Miranda clan now—perhaps a little too close. All the same, it's good to have Miranda and his shenanigans stateside, even for a quick interview. Take a look at the hilarious clip below!

