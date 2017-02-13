 

Broadway Grosses: Jake Gyllenhaal-Led Sunday in the Park with George Gives the Hudson Theatre New Life

News By Ryan McPhee February 13, 2017 - 3:54PM
Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Sunday in the Park with George' at New York City Center
(Photo: Stephanie Berger)
'Sunday in the Park with George' opens officially on February 23.

When making a work of art, first of all you need a good foundation, otherwise it's risky from the start. Fortunately for the new Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, they're already off to a solid run. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine reopened the historic Hudson Theatre on February 11, and in its first preview performance, the Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford-led production played to a full capacity and grossed 93.51% of its potential. Meanwhile, another return of a Broadway classic celebrated opening night at the Palace Theatre: Sunset Boulevard. The production, starring Glenn Close, broke $1 million (coming in at $1,142,254). It was the highest-grossing of Andrew Lloyd Webber's four musicals currently playing, with School of Rock, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera garnering figures in the mid $600,000s. 

Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 12:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,903,693)
2. The Lion King ($1,553,274)
3. Wicked ($1,306,187)
4. The Book of Mormon ($1,264,107)
5. Aladdin ($1,218,011)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($506,158)
4. Jitney ($353,719)
3. The Glass Menagerie ($312,736)*
2. In Transit ($234,518)
1. Sunday in the Park with George ($136,384)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.71%)
2. Hamilton (101.56%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
4. Sunday in the Park with George (100.00%)**
5. The Lion King (98.93%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Paramour (65.49%)***
4. School of Rock (64.06%)
3. Kinky Boots (61.27%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (60.02%)
1. On Your Feet! (54.94%)

*Number based on five preview performances
**Number based on one preview performance
***Number based on seven regular performances

Source: The Broadway League

