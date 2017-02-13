Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen Makes Billboard 200 Top 10, Tituss Burgess Channels Beyonce & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Dear Evan Hansen Will Be Found at #8

Today is going to be a great day for Dear Evan Hansen, and here’s why: the cast recording for the new musical entered the Billboard 200 at number eight. This is the highest debut position for a Broadway cast album since 1961, when Camelot took the number four spot. The Benj Pasek and Justin Paul show is the fourth musical to reach the top 10 in the past 50 years, joining Hair, Rent and, of course, Hamilton.



Tituss Burgess Finds His Inner Queen Bey

Titus Andromedon has come a long way since “Peeno Noir.” Get in formation and check out the teaser for the third season of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, featuring Broadway favorite and Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess going full Beyoncé on a fire hydrant and truck window—yellow dress and all. The new episodes will premiere on May 19.





Additional Casting for West End’s Queen Anne

More names have joined the upcoming West End transfer of Helen Edmundson's Queen Anne. Appearing alongside the previously announced Romola Garai and Emma Cunniffe will be James Garnon as Robert Harley, as well as a handful of performers from the 2015 premiere at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Swan Theatre: Jonathan Christie as Arthur Maynwaring, Michael Fenton-Stevens as Dr. John Radcliffe, Richard Hope as Sidney Godolphin, Hywel Morgan as Prince George of Denmark, Beth Park as Abigail Hill and Carl Prekopp as Defoe/William III. Performances will run from June 30 through September 30 at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.