 

Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen Makes Billboard 200 Top 10, Tituss Burgess Channels Beyonce & More

News By Ryan McPhee February 13, 2017 - 5:51PM
Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen Makes Billboard 200 Top 10, Tituss Burgess Channels Beyonce & More
Ben Platt & Rachel Bay Jones in 'Dear Evan Hansen'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Catch the third season of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' beginning May 19.

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Dear Evan Hansen Will Be Found at #8
Today is going to be a great day for Dear Evan Hansen, and here’s why: the cast recording for the new musical entered the Billboard 200 at number eight. This is the highest debut position for a Broadway cast album since 1961, when Camelot took the number four spot. The Benj Pasek and Justin Paul show is the fourth musical to reach the top 10 in the past 50 years, joining Hair, Rent and, of course, Hamilton.

Tituss Burgess Finds His Inner Queen Bey
Titus Andromedon has come a long way since “Peeno Noir.” Get in formation and check out the teaser for the third season of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, featuring Broadway favorite and Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess going full Beyoncé on a fire hydrant and truck window—yellow dress and all. The new episodes will premiere on May 19.


Additional Casting for West End’s Queen Anne
More names have joined the upcoming West End transfer of Helen Edmundson's Queen Anne. Appearing alongside the previously announced Romola Garai and Emma Cunniffe will be James Garnon as Robert Harley, as well as a handful of performers from the 2015 premiere at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Swan Theatre: Jonathan Christie as Arthur Maynwaring, Michael Fenton-Stevens as Dr. John Radcliffe, Richard Hope as Sidney Godolphin, Hywel Morgan as Prince George of Denmark, Beth Park as Abigail Hill and Carl Prekopp as Defoe/William III. Performances will run from June 30 through September 30 at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

See Also:   Odds and Ends
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets