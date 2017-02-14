 

Significant Other - Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's new play.

Is Love in the Air? Significant Other, Starring Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez & More, Begins Performances on Broadway

News By Lindsey Sullivan February 14, 2017 - 6:00AM
Is Love in the Air? Significant Other, Starring Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez & More, Begins Performances on Broadway
Lindsay Mendez, Carra Patterson, Sas Goldberg & Gideon Glick in 'Significant Other'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Opening night is set for March 2.

Happy Valentine's Day! Whatever your relationship status, Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez and the cast of Significant Other begin performances at Broadway's Booth Theatre, so their V-Day is already off to an epic start. The Joshua Harmon play, which already had a successful run off-Broadway, is set to open on March 2.

The cast also includes Rebecca Naomi Jones, Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg and Luke Smith.

Significant Other, directed by Trip Cullman, follows Jordan Berman (Glick), who combats single life with nights joined by his trio of girlfriends. But as those friends become coupled off, he learns that guiding and supporting loved ones through their relationships is just as hard as the exhausting quest for Mr. Right.

See Also:   Curtain Up  |  Significant Other
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets