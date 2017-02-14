Is Love in the Air? Significant Other, Starring Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez & More, Begins Performances on Broadway

Happy Valentine's Day! Whatever your relationship status, Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez and the cast of Significant Other begin performances at Broadway's Booth Theatre, so their V-Day is already off to an epic start. The Joshua Harmon play, which already had a successful run off-Broadway, is set to open on March 2.



The cast also includes Rebecca Naomi Jones, Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg and Luke Smith.



Significant Other, directed by Trip Cullman, follows Jordan Berman (Glick), who combats single life with nights joined by his trio of girlfriends. But as those friends become coupled off, he learns that guiding and supporting loved ones through their relationships is just as hard as the exhausting quest for Mr. Right.