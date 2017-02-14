Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey Extends Before Opening Off-Broadway

The world premiere production of Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey has extended its run. The production, which Eno also directs, will now play through March 26 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, instead of the previously announced March 19. The play officially opens on February 27.



Wakey, Wakey asks some thought-provoking (if a bit vague) questions: What are we here for? Is time a friend or an enemy? Do we all eventually end up in the same place, but take different routes to get there?



The piece stars two-time Emmy winner Michael Emerson (Lost) and January LaVoy (Enron on Broadway).