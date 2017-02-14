Pucker Up: Backstage at War Paint with Steffanie Leigh, Episode 1: Happy Valentine's Day!

About the ShowBuy Tickets
In the inaugural episode of Pucker Up, War Paint's Steffanie Leigh shows us around the rehearsal room, hands out valentines and offers up some beauty talk.
War Paint - Broadway
Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.
