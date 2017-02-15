 

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 - Broadway

Hamilton Alum Okieriete Onaodowan Will Replace Josh Groban in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

News By Ryan McPhee February 15, 2017 - 11:46AM
Okieriete Onaodowan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Onaodowan will begin performances on July 3.

And what about Pierre? Don't worry; Oak's got it covered. Okieriete Onaodowan, who originated the dual roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Broadway’s Hamilton, will step into the spotlight of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Onaodowan will assume the role of Pierre from current star Josh Groban on July 3.

As previously reported, Groban will take his final bow on July 2. Onaodowan is currently scheduled to stay in the show through September 4.
 
Prior to Hamilton, Onaodowan appeared on Broadway in Rocky and Cyrano de Bergerac. His additional stage credits include The Shipment, Luce and Neighbors off-Broadway and the national tour of American Idiot.

Featuring a book and score by Dave Malloy (who will play the title role at select performances this spring) and directed by Rachel Chavkin, The Great Comet is inspired by an excerpt of War and Piece and immerses audiences in a story of young love-turned-epic romance.

Onaodowan will join a cast that currently includes Denée Benton as Natasha, Lucas Steele as Anatole, Brittain Ashford as Sonya, Amber Gray as Helene and Grace McLean as Marya D.

