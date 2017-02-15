Stars Join The Little Foxes, Starring Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon

The complete cast is set for the Broadway revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, starring Tony and Oscar nominee Laura Linney and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, the production is set to begin previews on March 29 and officially open on April 19 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



The cast will feature Darren Goldstein (Bloody, Bloody, Andrew Jackson) joins the company as Oscar, Emmy winner Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Horace, Michael McKean (All the Way) as Ben, David Alford (Nashville) as Mr. Marshall, Michael Benz (The Tempest) as Leo, Caroline Stefanie Clay (Doubt) as Addie, Lyla Porter-Follows (The Maids) as Alexandra and Charles Turner (The Trip to Bountiful) as Cal.



Linney and Nixon will alternate in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard, both members of a strong-willed aristocratic Southern family. The actresses will play the roles in repertory, appearing opposite each other at each performance; their schedule will be announced next spring. Set in Alabama in 1900, The Little Foxes follows the two as they clash in often brutal ways in an effort to strike the deal of their lives.



The revival is scheduled to run through June 18.