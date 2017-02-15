 

School of Rock—The Musical - Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest musical arrives on Broadway.

Cupcakes Are So Rock 'N' Roll! School of Rock Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan February 15, 2017 - 2:28PM
Cupcakes Are So Rock 'N' Roll! School of Rock Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances
'School of Rock''s Broadway company
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

What's the best way to celebrate shredding hard on the Great White Way for 500 performances? A cupcake party, of course! That's exactly what the Broadway company of School of Rock did on February 15. Stars Eric Petersen, Jenn Gambatese, Steven Booth, Becky Gulsvig and the epic kid band, including Rachel Katzke, Amadi Chapata, Gianna Harris, Olivia Chun, Chloe Bryan, Brandon Niederauer, Raghav Mehrotra and Terrence Bell, Jr., were on hand to enjoy cupcakes from BCakeNY during the sweet celebration. Check out Broadway.com's hot shot of the event, then catch the musical at the Winter Garden Theatre! (P.S. It's one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's four musicals currently on Broadway; The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Sunset Boulevard are also lighting up the Great White Way.)

