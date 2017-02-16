 

Significant Other - Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Joshua Harmon's new play.

Significant Other's Sas Goldberg on Falling for Aaron Tveit, Her Wedding Pet Peeve & More

Interviews By Broadway.com Staff February 16, 2017 - 1:08PM
Sas Goldberg photographed at Designer Loft Bridal
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

'I happened to watch 'Grease: Live.' Long story short, I fell in love with Aaron Tveit.'

Age: 31

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Role: Sas Goldberg brings the sass in her Broadway debut as Kiki, the blunt bridezilla whose walk down the aisle starts a love domino effect in her tightknit friend group in Significant Other.

Stage & Screen Cred: Goldberg originated the role of Kiki during Significant Other's off-Broadway run at Roundabout. She also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Stunning at Lincoln Center. Her other stage credits include The Best of Everything and The Urban Dictionary Plays. On screen, Goldberg was most recently seen on the second season of Bravo's Odd Mom Out; her other screen credits include Showtime's HAPPYish and the feature film Are You Joking?, which she co-wrote, produced and starred in. Catch her in the upcoming season of TBS' Search Party, and don't miss her video, "What's the Deal with Aaron Tveit?"




Long Lace Sleeve Ball Gown: Rosa Clara
Beaded Sleeved Gown: Eliza Jane Howell
Slim Lace Sleeved Gown: Atelier Emelia

