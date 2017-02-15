See Jon Jon Briones, Eva Noblezada & the Cast of Miss Saigon Strut Their Stuff in the Rehearsal Room

The heat has hit the rehearsal room! The cast of Miss Saigon has started nailing choreography and belting their faces off for the revival's highly anticipated Broadway bow. Broadway.com was in on the action to capture hot shots of stars Jon Jon Briones, Eva Noblezada, Alistair Brammer and the rest of the cast. Producer Cameron Mackintosh, director Laurence Connor and the production team were also on the scene. The musical returns to Broadway on March 1 with opening night set for March 23. Check out our hot shots from inside the rehearsal studio, and be sure to experience this beloved musical at the Broadway Theatre!







