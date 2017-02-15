Odds & Ends: Laura Osnes & More Will Pay Tribute to Kelli O'Hara & Bartlett Sher, Mandy Gonzalez Enters Beast Mode (Again) & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Laura Osnes & More Pay Tribute to O'Hara & Sher

A host of Broadway favorites will pay tribute to Tony winners Kelli O’Hara and Bartlett Sher at Carnegie Hall this spring. The lineup for the previously announced New York Pops’ 34th birthday gala, honoring O’Hara and Sher, will be O’Hara’s co-stars from the Sher-helmed South Pacific: Danny Burstein and Paulo Szot and Laura Osnes, who replaced her in the revival, as well as fellow The King and I Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Also making appearances will be composers Jason Robert Brown and Nico Muhly. The event is set for May 1.



Broadway Favorites to Sing for the Oscar Hammerstein Museum

Before singing the praises of O’Hara, Bandstand star Osnes, as well as In Transit’s Telly Leung and James Snyder, will come together to raise money for the Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center. The special fundraising event will take place on March 13 at the Player’s Club and will feature performances by Osnes, Leung, Snyder, Liz Larsen, Erich Bergen, Ann Harada, Alexandra Silber, Sal Viviano and Betsy Wolfe. Proceeds will go toward acquiring the Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA, when Hammerstein lived and worked, restoring the property and developing a museum to celebrate the lyricist’s legacy. For more information and tickets, click here.



Mandy Gonzalez Lets Loose on More Lin-Manuel Tunes

They don’t call her “The Beast” for nothing! Check out this clip from Mandy Gonzalez’s Feinstein’s/54 Below show on February 12, in which the Hamilton star belts out a mashup of two songs from her pal Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Fire Escape” (cut from In the Heights) and Moana’s Oscar-nominated “How Far I’ll Go.” It even made Lin himself sob over in London! Once we got to that key change at the four-minute mark, we were in tears, too.





Kenneth Lonergan to Bring Howards End to the Small Scren

Playwright Kenneth Lonergan, who is up for an Oscar this year for his Manchester by the Sea screenplay, will pen the TV adaptation of Howards End for BBC and Starz. According to Deadline, the limited series, based on the E.M. Forster novel, will be directed by Hettie Macdonald and star Broadway alum Tracey Ullman, Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfadyen.