Broadway.com #LiveatFive with Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about his upcoming appearance on The Blacklist and more with Beth Stevens.
Brian Stokes Mitchell stops by Broadway.com HQ to chat about his upcoming appearance on The Blacklist and more with Beth Stevens.
The Broadway.com Show: Michael Urie in Torch Song, Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Oscars, Cynthia Erivo Slays & More
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 3: Meet Me in St. Louis
Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal on Sondheim, The Art of Making Art & the Hudson Theatre