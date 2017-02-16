Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 5: Debuts!

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier soldiers on despite injuries, delights in having an audience and plays an accent guessing game.
Sunset Boulevard - Broadway
Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier soldiers on despite injuries, delights in having an audience and plays an accent guessing game.
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 3: Meet Me in St. Louis
Sunday in the Park with George's Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal on Sondheim, The Art of Making Art & the Hudson Theatre