British Comedian Miranda Hart Will Make Her West End Debut in New Revival of Annie

British comedian Miranda Hart will make her West End debut as Miss Hannigan in a revival of Annie. The Nikolai Foster-helmed production, which previously toured the U.K., will begin performances on May 23 at the Piccadilly Theatre, where it is set to open on June 5.



"Miss Hannigan is a dream role, and certainly has been for me, but I never thought it would be a reality," Hart said in a statement. "But here we are, and I have a newly found musical theatre-esque spring in my step! I hope people will leave the theatre feeling life is a little better and dreamier and jollier after watching it, as much as we feel that performing it. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some leg-warmers to put on…”



Hart is most known for her semi-autobiographical BBC sitcom Miranda. Her additional film credits include Call the Midwife, Spy, The Infidel and Magicians. On stage, she’s appeared in Cruising, Come Out Eli and All About Me, as well as her stand-up tour My, What I Call, Live Show. She is also the author of Is It Just Me?, The Best of Miranda and Peggy and Me.



Additional casting for the Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin musical will be announced later. The production will feature choreography by Nick Winston, sets and costumes by Colin Richmond, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.